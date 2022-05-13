New Jersey motorists could save a few bucks at the pump Friday.

Seventy-seven gas stations volunteered to slash their prices per gallon for the entire day — May 13 — to pressure lawmakers to lift the state's ban on pumping your own gas.

The discounts range from 7 cents to 23 cents per gallon, according to Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline Convenience Store and Automotive Association, an industry trade group.

“So, if New Jersey law were changed and self-serve were permitted, these locations are saying they would discount the gas at the self-serve pump by this amount,” Risalvato told Gothamist. His group supports allowing residents to fill their own tanks so gas stations can save on hiring attendants and lower prices for consumers.