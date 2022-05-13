New Jersey motorists could save a few bucks at the pump Friday.
Seventy-seven gas stations volunteered to slash their prices per gallon for the entire day — May 13 — to pressure lawmakers to lift the state's ban on pumping your own gas.
The discounts range from 7 cents to 23 cents per gallon, according to Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline Convenience Store and Automotive Association, an industry trade group.
“So, if New Jersey law were changed and self-serve were permitted, these locations are saying they would discount the gas at the self-serve pump by this amount,” Risalvato told Gothamist. His group supports allowing residents to fill their own tanks so gas stations can save on hiring attendants and lower prices for consumers.
If one gas station lowers the price, his competitors will have to do the same.
“It’s got a certain impact right now, because people are so upset about the high price of gasoline,” he said.
In February, lawmakers introduced a bill in the Assembly that would give gas stations the option of allowing drivers to pump their own gas. But the measure is stalled, leaving New Jersey the last state to prohibit self-service.
Risalvato said gas stations have a hard time finding attendants and sometimes have to shut down their pumps in between shifts. That can mean long lines and waits for drivers. He said offering self-service gives gas stations more flexibility in staffing their pumps – cost savings that could be passed on to motorists.
These are the participating gas stations.
- Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale, Bergen
- NORTH ARLINGTON GULF, 101 ridge rd, North Arlington, Bergen
- Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus, Bergen
- Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus, Bergen
- Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus, Bergen
- Exxon, 185 Rt 17 South, East Rutherford, Bergen
- Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey, Bergen
- Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp, Bergen
- Valero,198 Rte 17 S, Mahwah, Bergen
- Valero, 193 Rte 17 N, Mahwah, Bergen
- BERLIN P66, 201 WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, Camden
- Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, Camden
- WEST BERLIN DELTA, 250 NJ 73, WEST BERLIN, Camden
- Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109, Cape May, Cape May
- LIVINGSTON SUNOCO,247 S.Livingston Ave, Livingston, Essex
- 264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, Essex
- 625 McCarter Hwy, Newark, Essex
- 335 McCarter Hwy, Newark, Essex
- Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, Essex
- South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange, Essex
- GLASSBORO DELTA, 100 DELSEA DRIVE, GLASSBORO, Gloucester
- Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, Hudson
- Willow Sunoco,1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken, Hudson
- Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City, Hudson
- Shell,164 14th Street, Jersey City, Hudson
- Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City, Hudson
- Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City, Hudson
- 235 12th Street, Jersey City, Hudson
- Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City, Hudson
- Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus, Hudson
- 3842 Park Ave, Weehawken, Hudson
- Newport Valero, Hudson
- Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc., Hudson
- Liberty, 429 County Road 513, Califon, Hunterdon
- HAMPTON BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton, Hunterdon
- LEBANON RT 22 SUNOCO,1370 us-22 West, Lebanon, Hunterdon
- LEBANON SUNOCO, 1237 RTE 31 ,LEBANON, Hunterdon
- LEBANON BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon, Hunterdon
- Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes, Hunterdon
- 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington, Mercer
- 1 Pennington Rd, Pennington, Mercer
- 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton, Mercer
- Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia, Middlesex
- EAST BRUNSWICK SUNOCO, 784 RTE 18 , E BRUNSWICK, Middlesex
- Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison, Middlesex
- Exxon, 1441 US Rte 1 South, Edison, Middlesex
- Exxon, GSP, North Colonia, Middlesex
- BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge, Middlesex
- 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway, Middlesex
- Exxon, GSP, South Iselin, Middlesex
- Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield, Middlesex
- SOUTH RIVER BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, Middlesex
- ABERDEEN EXXON, 1164 STATE RT 34, ABERDEEN, Monmouth
- BP, 44 South Street, Freehold, Monmouth
- Hazlet Shell,1355 Route 36, Hazlet, Monmouth
- MATAWAN SUNOCO, 323 RTE 34, MATAWAN, Monmouth
- MIDDLETOWN BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown, Monmouth
- MONMOUTH ROAD BP373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch, Monmouth
- DENVILLE-RT46, 161 W MAIN ST, DENVILLE. Morris
- LONG VALLEY P66, 43 E MILL RD,LONG VALLEY, Morris
- PEAPACK SUNOCO, 28 US HIGHWAY 206, PEAPACK, Morris
- RANDOLPH BP, 260 s Salem Street, Randolph, Morris
- WHIPPANY LUKEOIL, 1235 Nj-10, Whippany, Morris
- Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick, Ocean
- Exxon,181 Drum Point Road, Brick,Ocean
- Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood, Ocean
- Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette, Ocean
- Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River, Ocean
- Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River, Ocean
- Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon, Passaic
- Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, Passaic
- Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne, Passaic
- Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge, Somerset
- 1101 Easton Ave, Somerset, Somerset
- Exxon,162 Central Ave, Clark, Union