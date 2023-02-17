Seven city staffers at Rikers Island were suspended in connection with the death of a 65-year-old incarcerated man earlier this month, Gothamist has learned.

A preliminary death report from the Board of Correction oversight agency, obtained via public records request, indicates that two assistant deputy wardens, a captain, two correction officers and two nurses were suspended in the wake of Marvin Pines' death on Feb. 4.

The city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to make a ruling on the cause of Pines’ death. But he suffered a seizure in the shower before his death, his attorney said.

According to the death report, Pines was sick for more than an hour in the bathroom, but no officers had checked on him. It continued by stating that one officer was penalized for leaving an assigned post at 2 a.m. without being relieved and that the unit lacked a second required officer until 3:20 a.m.

The officer who eventually arrived was suspended for not properly touring the housing area, according to the report, notably because the officer did not conduct an inspection of the bathroom for the first two hours on duty.

Another incarcerated person first found Pines unresponsive in the bathroom at about 4:30 a.m, according to the death report. Fifteen minutes later, that man saw Pines “shaking, trembling and breathing heavy” in the same place, and notified officers. Officers then gave Pines the opioid counteractive drug Narcan, twice. Pines was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

The report gave no reason why the assistant deputy wardens were suspended, and spokespeople for the Department of Correction did not answer requests for comment.

The president of the union that represents correction officers said one of its officers who was suspended "engaged in heroic efforts to save the life" of the detainee. "She performed all life-saving measures in accordance with her training, skills and expertise," said Benny Boscio of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association in a statement. He said neither officers should have been suspended. "However, far too often there is knee-jerk reaction to place blame and point figures and suggest that officers are responsible."

Two nursing staff members were also suspended. A spokesperson for Correctional Health Services said in a statement: "Immediately following the death of Marvin Pines, CHS initiated its review of the incident. Based on the information then at hand, CHS suspended from active duty two staff members pending further investigation into the emergency medical response. The investigation is ongoing."

Incarcerated people who witnessed the circumstances surrounding Pines’ death told Board of Correction investigators that it took too long for medical staff to respond to the scene, and one responder hit Pines on the shoulder, shouting, “Wake up!”

Another unnamed witness said: “[Pines’] days included eating, praying, and watching TV. I was one of the guys who helped him on the gurney. I also rubbed his back while awaiting medical.”

This story was updated with a comment from Benny Boscio.