A total of seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot and injured when gunfire erupted in two separate incidents in the Bronx on Sunday night, according to police.

Cops first responded at 9:45 p.m. to a 911 call for multiple people shot in front of 1780 Eastburn Avenue in Mount Hope.

There, on the sidewalk, they found the 12-year-old girl with a bullet wound to the shoulder, a 35-year-old woman who was shot in the right foot and a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

All were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Later in the evening, a 22-year-old man who walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital was found to be related to the same incident. He’d been shot in the toe, and was in stable condition.

At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to 400 Claremont Parkway in Morrisania.

A 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were both found inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to police. They were also transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Police said a third man connected to that shooting was transported to Bronx Lebanon Hospital by private means, where he is in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and legs.

Police have made no arrests in either shooting, and the investigations are ongoing.

The two shootings happened less than a mile away from each other. It's unclear whether they are connected.

Mount Hope has seen one fatal shooting so far this year, while Morrisania has had three.

Gun violence in the Bronx made headlines over the weekend after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday and a 5 year-old girl was shot and injured Friday in incidents that police said were related. Those shootings occurred in Olinville, about three miles north of Sunday’s incidents.

Overall, shootings in New York City are down over 26% this year to date, according to the most recent data from the police department. Across the five boroughs, 543 people have been shot so far this year, compared to 739 at the same point in 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.