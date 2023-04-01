A 67-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood, police said.

The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been shared by police, was shot in the chest at about 10:50 a.m. Police found the victim at the intersection of Williams Avenue and busy Atlantic Avenue, just blocks from the East New York LIRR station.

First responders took the man to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Daily News reported that the gunman fled the scene, and police confirmed that they haven’t yet made an arrest.

This story will be updated.