A 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Forest Hills, Queens apartment building fire Friday.

The one-alarm fire took place in a six-story residential building on 71st Avenue, according to the New York Police Department. Officers arriving shortly after 8 a.m. found a woman unconscious and unresponsive inside, police said.

The fire has been extinguished. No cause has yet been announced, and the woman's identity had not yet been released as of mid-day Friday.

The deadly fire comes just over a day after another, in the Bronx, that caused two deaths on Thanksgiving morning. A 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man died in the Thanksgiving fire.