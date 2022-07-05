“We continue to pray for the one-of-a-kind tabernacle, made possible by the original parishioners of St. Augustine, to be returned and then restored, in all its glory, to the heart of this church.” Bishop Robert Brennan said in a statement announcing the reward. “However, the theft of this historical item has not robbed the faith of the people of this parish.”

In addition to its monetary value, the tabernacle is also spiritually important for the parish. Having been a part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s, it was used to house the Holy Eucharist that is central to Catholic mass. Church officials said the tabernacle is “irreplaceable due to its historical and artistic value.”

“To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect," Father Frank Tumino said in a statement.

The reward is being offered by the company that insures Diocesan properties in addition to the $3,500 award posted by the NYPD earlier this month.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.