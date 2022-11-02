At least 500 drones will depart the shores of New Jersey on Thursday evening, flickering over the horizon in a choreographed dance meant to evoke the experience of swiping colorful treats on a phone screen. Promising a “surreal takeover of New York City’s skyline,” the fleet will pulse with LED lights as it serves miles of Lower Manhattan with an aerial advertisement for the mobile video game, Candy Crush. But the display has some New Yorkers wondering when the city's skyline became another surface to be wallpapered in corporate branding. The unusual project is the latest entrant in the field of drone light shows — a fast-growing technology that allows companies to “turn the sky into the largest screen on the planet,” according to Fernanda Romano, the chief marketing officer of Candy Crush. Others see the drones as an unwanted form of visual pollution, an intrusion on the urban landscape that would seem to violate the city’s strict ban on drone use. “I think it’s outrageous to be spoiling our city’s skyline for private profit,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents the West Side of Manhattan, after he was shown an invitation to the event. “It’s offensive to New Yorkers, to our local laws, to public safety, and to wildlife.”

The practice of using GPS-linked drones for advertising first gained traction in China, before arriving in the U.S. in the last year. This week’s candy-themed spectacle is believed to be New York’s second such show, following an event promoting the NBA draft this past summer. Both were the work of Pixis, a Virginia-based drone events company. “This is the next wave,” said Jeff Kaplan, the general manager of Pixis, adding that New York’s skyline was an “amazing canvas to work with.” The show, which will last for 10 minutes, will be visible within a one-mile radius of Battery Park. A forthcoming drone model will increase that distance to 3 miles, Kaplan said. Under the city’s Avigation Law, flying one drone – let alone several hundred – is illegal anywhere in the five boroughs. That law, which is frequently ignored, is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, as well as intense lobbying by companies like Uber and AT&T, which seek to incorporate drones into their business.

A drone light show in Shanghai, China in 2020 Photo by YouTube