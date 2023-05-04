Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul got some of the changes to bail laws they’ve been asking for this week when the state legislature approved a $229 billion budget deal.

They said the changes will make New Yorkers safer by giving judges more latitude to require social support for people awaiting trial, and send them to jail when necessary. Opponents of the changes said they don’t make the public safer, and will lead to more detainees at the troubled Rikers Island.

It was the third round of rollbacks to a 2019 legislative package that was intended to reduce the number of people kept in jail while awaiting trial by barring judges from setting bail for low-level crimes.

It’s a lot of information to keep up with. Here are some key takeaways:

What will the changes do, in a nutshell?

They will give judges more freedom to monitor and hold people accused of crimes. For the last several years, judges have been required to impose the “least restrictive” conditions to ensure someone will return to court. The new rules would eliminate that requirement and give judges more discretion to set the conditions they think are appropriate.

The changes also make it more clear that judges can require mental health and chemical dependence treatment. They also make it clear that judges can combine bail with other conditions of release. That means that a judge could set bail, but also specify that if a person posts bail they will have to follow other requirements, like wearing a GPS monitor or meeting regularly with a case worker.

What do supporters of the changes hope they will achieve?

Hochul said the new language will allow judges to look at the big picture when they decide what they need to do to make sure someone returns to court.

Hochul said the changes are also meant to encourage judges to connect people with rehabilitative programming, like substance abuse treatment and anger management classes.

Tonawanda City Court Chief Judge Mark Saltarelli said he’s happy judges will have more discretion.

“We know how to deal with these cases,” said Saltarelli, who is president of the New York State Association of City Court Judges. “I don’t know why the legislature underestimates the abilities of judges to do their job.”

What do opponents of the measure say?

Reform advocates have accused the governor of bowing to political rhetoric and tabloid headlines about bail laws leading to a rise in crime, instead of following data reports that have found bail reform has not significantly increased the number of people who are rearrested while awaiting trial — and in some cases has even made it less likely someone will be rearrested.

“New Yorkers need and deserve real solutions to community safety,” said Katie Schaffer, director of advocacy and organizing at the Center for Community Alternatives, in a statement. “Instead, this budget will serve only to undermine key civil rights protections and to destabilize more people and families.”

Some legislators voted against changes to the bail laws, including Rep. Latrice Walker (D—Brooklyn), who went on a hunger strike to urge her colleagues not to roll back the reforms she helped to implement.

“I will not be among those subjecting more people to the trauma that comes with being locked up pretrial,” she said in a statement released on Twitter.