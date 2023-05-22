Five people were injured in an apartment fire in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, last night.

According to the FDNY, 60 firefighters responded to a fire that started around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night, on the second floor of a six-story building on Arlington Avenue.

The FDNY said they had the fire under control about 30 minutes after they received the call.

One person suffered serious injuries, but most injuries were minor, according to the FDNY. No deaths have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though investigators recovered several e-bikes from the building, ABC-7 NY reports.

According to the FDNY, lithium-ion battery explosions are the 3rd leading cause of fires in New York City.

This is a developing story.