The six-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building containing a supermarket on Grand Concourse and 181st Street a little after 10:30 a.m., officials said.

A fire in a Bronx supermarket left five people injured on Sunday, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing over the city – and even engulfing the nearby Bronx Zoo.

Four firefighters and a civilian suffered injuries – though none were believed to be serious, according to Councilmember Oswaldo Feliz, who represents the district.

The fire was still burning as of 2 p.m. on Sunday. Thick smoke was visible from several miles away and multiple visitors to the Bronx Zoo reported smoke conditions inside the zoo.

Mayor Eric Adams was expected to visit the scene Sunday afternoon.

Inquiries to the zoo were not immediately returned.