At least 17 people, including eight children, were killed in a five-alarm fire that broke out Sunday in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx, the mayor's office said.

The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx, inside a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story building. Roughly 200 firefighters reported to the scene where they found victims "on every floor, in stairways,” undergoing cardiac and respiratory arrest, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, who said this was "unprecedented in our city."

As many as 66 people were reported injured in the fire, which city officials called one of the most devastating in New York City's history.

Nigro later said the cause of the fire appeared to be from a space heater that had malfunctioned. A thorough investigation by the Fire Marshal is still pending.

Video posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing out from several windows.