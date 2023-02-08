Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in West New York, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Across the Hudson River, New Yorkers took to social media to report hazy skies and smoke billowing above.

Firefighters were called to 6117 Bergenline Ave at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to West New York Fire Department Dispatcher Uzziel Arias. He said that area is a commercial strip that houses a dress shop, nail salon, smoke shop and electronics repair store.

Firefighters from West New York and the surrounding towns were still on scene at 7 a.m. attempting to contain the flames, Arias said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday morning. No injuries had been reported.

NJ Transit bus routes Nos. 22, 84, 156 and 159 were rerouted due to the fire, according to the agency.