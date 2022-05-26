An organized ring of shoplifters stole more than $3.7 million worth of retail goods — ranging from luxury clothing and handbags to cosmetics and coffee pods — and then resold them on eBay, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“These individuals stole millions of dollars of luxury goods and massive amounts of over-the-counter-medications and products from drugstores that we all frequent,” James said on Thursday at a press conference in Manhattan.

News of the indictment comes as businesses in New York City say they are struggling with a rash of thefts that some say are driven by disruptions caused by the pandemic. The case drew the attention of Mayor Eric Adams, who joined James in announcing the indictment.

Adams, a former police captain, has pledged to crack down on shoplifting as part of a broader effort to drive down crime in the city. He has pointed to brazen thefts at local drugstores as contributing to a perception of a city engulfed in disorder.

“This is not a city where you can walk into a store, take what you want, and walk out,” he said on Thursday. “This feeds into the overall distrust that our city is manageable.”

Altogether, 41 individuals were charged with various counts of enterprise corruption, money laundering, criminal possession of stolen property, and a scheme to defraud, and conspiracy.

Roni Rubinov, a 42-year-old Queens man, was accused of masterminding the scheme by recruiting career shoplifters to steal the merchandise and bring it to several stash locations, including a warehouse in midtown Manhattan. His eBay store allegedly sold more than $1.3 million in stolen goods.

Rubinov is also accused of buying electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, intended for those on public assistance, from his accomplices and using those benefits to purchase groceries for his family.

The case was compiled after a three-year investigation by members of both the attorney general’s office and the New York City Police Department.

James’ office displayed scores of items seized from Rubinov’s residence, stash house and business locations: a rack of high-end designer dresses, purses, facial creams, and even a guitar. Law enforcement officials say they also found more than 550 gift and cash cards as well as more than $300,000 in cash.

Adams said the case bolstered his often-cited claim that many of the city’s crimes are being committed by a relatively small handful of criminals.

“This is just not shoplifting,” he said. “This is organized crime.”

The mayor also blamed eBay, the e-commerce platform, for failing to screen their platforms for criminal or dangerous activity. He said the company could have used artificial intelligence to identify suspicious bulk selling patterns.

eBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom Rack, Duane Reade, CVS and Sephora were among the retailers that were targeted, James said.

Kathryn Wylde, the head of the Partnership for New York City, a group that represents business interests, said dozens of stores had been forced to close as a result of theft.

Wylde, who attended the press conference, called the indictment a “major breakthrough.”

Rubinov pleaded not guilty on Thursday during an arraignment in state Supreme Court in Manhattan and is currently being held in custody pending a decision on bail, according to his lawyer Daniel Gotlin.

Gotlin said his client intends to fight the charges, adding, “He has run a legitimate business for many, many years.”

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.