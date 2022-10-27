If you like packed sidewalks, kids in costumes, and sugar-infused screams, you’ll love Halloween in New York City. And there’s no need to get inside apartment buildings: Plenty of trick-or-treating action happens on stoops or at storefronts, where folks hand out treats. And while the city allegedly never sleeps, trick-or-treating in town starts early – some folks set out as early as 4 p.m. In many neighborhoods, the action winds down when it gets dark. This year, the city is trying to make the holiday safer, too. Halloween is a notoriously dangerous day for kids; an analysis of federal highway safety data by the Washington Post found that it’s the day children are most likely to be fatally struck by a car. Under the mayor’s new plan, dubbed “Trick-or-Streets,” dozens of areas across town will be car-free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. You can find a map of these pedestrian zones here. And for more safety tips, the NYPD provides a one-sheet guide on Halloween for parents and guardians. No matter your neighborhood, there’s likely to be some Halloween action nearby. Here’s a sampling of some festivities around town. Events take place on Oct. 31 unless noted otherwise. Have fun, and stay safe. And let us know what to add for next year – we’d love to hear from you! Astoria Trick-or-treating kicks off at 4 p.m. at 31st Avenue Open Street. They’ll also have holiday festivities Saturday and Sunday with a costume contest, a pet parade, a haunted photo booth, and a spooky storytime. About 2 miles away, the local businesses at 30th Avenue between 31st and Steinway streets go all out for trick-or-treating. Bay Ridge Local Andrea W. says Owl’s Head Park is a great bet for Halloween. This year the community is hosting its Halloween Festival on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. but the area around the park is typically great for trick-or-treating on the day of Halloween, too, says Andrea. Battery Park City Go trick-or-treating at Louis Vuitton and Gucci! Kids and families are invited to Brookfield Place on Saturday Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. for the annual Halloween Bash, plus trick-or-treating throughout the mall. They’ll also feature live performances from juggler Jester Jim and children’s musical artist Snooknuk. Bed-Stuy Bed-Stuy goes big for Halloween, and locals put together a Halloween map of great blocks for trick-or-treating. This year’s fun happens between Throop Avenue and Tompkins Avenue, on Hancock Street, Putnam Avenue, and Jefferson Avenue. Brooklyn Heights Head to Garden Place, “a nexus of Halloween mania,” according to local Josh G. Many residents go all out with decorations, dress up, and sit on their stoops to hand out candy. Another highlight is Grace Court Alley, where you’ll find creative displays and even more candy. On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., the neighborhood hosts its annual Halloween Parade. Families can start at the entrance to the Promenade on Clark Street, and head down to Remsen Street. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.) Carroll Gardens “It’s pandemonium in the streets and on the sidewalks,” says local Stephen N of Carroll Gardens during Halloween. “They even closed streets themselves even before the city did it.” The action happens all over the neighborhood, but the stretch along Clinton Street is usually a good bet. On Sunday, Oct. 30, there’s the annual Scarroll Park! Halloween Celebration, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with music, dancing, treats, and a scavenger hunt. Carnegie Hill The annual Spooktacular – featuring a DJ, dancing, and a costume contest – happens on Halloween, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and you can RSVP here. It takes place on 92nd Street, between Park and Madison avenues.

Halloween events are happening all over town on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo by Dumbo Improvement District

Chelsea Chelsea Market hosts trick-or-treating all day, plus some festive events on the weekend. Another local hotspot for trick-or-treating is Seal Park, at 22nd and 10th Avenue. Clinton Hill The Society for Clinton Hill’s Annual Halloween Walk is back on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue. It will feature the Dead Zombie Band on Waverly Avenue. There’s also a Halloween dance party, the Myrtle Monster Mash, on Myrtle Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with treats, a DJ, and a Thriller Dance-off. Cobble Hill The Cobble Hill Halloween Parade starts in Cobble Hill Park on Monday at 4 p.m., rain or shine. A brass band, the Brass Queens, will lead a procession down Congress Street to Henry Street, then Warren Street, and back at the park. Everyone is welcome, and many families head out after to trick-or-treat in the homes nearby. The neighborhood is typically very festive and has loads of candy. Coney Island The 12th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maimonides Park. The event is free, and open to the public. It’s recommended for children ages 3 to 14. It will feature magic, caricature art, crafts, and automatic entry into the costume contest. Crown Heights Go trick-or-treating at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s event will feature a Super Hero Training Camp, where Spider-Man will show kids how to climb, Wonder Woman will offer lasso lessons, and Batman and Robin will teach juggling. Kids (and grownups!) are encouraged to wear their costumes. Admission isn’t free; tickets start at $13, with discounts for grandparents. Children 1 and under are free. Ditmas Park The center of the action is 1306 Albemarle Road, where the parade starts, says Ave Carillo. “Then all the houses with porches go all out and the trick-or-treating is insane. We have to buy about 20 pounds of candy.”

There’s no need to get inside apartment buildings in NYC: Plenty of trick or treating action happens outside. Photo by Noemie Trusty

The annual Jackson Heights Halloween Parade happens Monday. Organizers expect to hand out more than 2,000 bags of candy. Photo by Jackson Heights Beautification Group

Jackson Heights The annual Halloween Parade returns to Jackson Heights this year with a marching band. Organizers bill the event as the “largest children’s Halloween parade in NYC,” and expect to hand out 2,300 trick or treat bags at the end. The procession runs along 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 76th Street. To join the parade, meet at 4:30 p.m. on 89th Street and 47th Avenue. Kensington One resident tells us that East Fourth Street in Kensington is “the place to be.” The area from Caton Avenue to Albemarle Road will be blocked off for the city’s Safe Streets program. Kew Gardens On Saturday, Oct. 29, head to Maple Grove Cemetery with canned goods for “Trunk or Treat,” which runs from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Billed as a safe Halloween event, “the kids get candy and those in need get some extra help! WIN WIN!” If you’d like to decorate your car, there’s also a prize for Best Decorated Vehicle. Long Island City The 12th Street Plaza between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road will feature crafts, candy, and fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lower East Side Head to Economy Candy (108 Rivington Street), where they’ll be passing out candy to all trick-or-treaters from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. As of this writing, they said they hadn’t finalized what candy they’ll be passing out, but noted they “always GO BIG!” (A rep for the store said they’ve handed out as much as 1,000 pounds of candy in previous years.) On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Market Line will offer trick-or-treating for kids, plus free face painting and tattoos on a first-come, first-served basis. Meatpacking The Whitney Museum invites you and your family to take part in its Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Magical Masquerade Family Day. The museum will host an Edward Hopper-themed scavenger hunt, a mask-making activity, and more. Wear your costume to get the most out of the special Halloween photo booth. This one’s not free: tickets start at $25 for adults, kids 18 and under are free. Timed tickets are required without a membership.

Dumboween kicks off at 4 p.m. with the annual “March to the Arch." Photo by Hassan Mokaddam

Mott Haven The Third Avenue Business Improvement District will host Halloween fun on Willis Avenue, from East 147th Street to East 148th Street. It will have a pumpkin patch, face painting, live music, and treats. On Friday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. over at 138th Street and Alexander Avenue, several community organizations will host a festive Halloween event with music, goody bags, and more fun. Morrisania The Caldwell Enrichment Program, a local youth organization, will host Halloween festivities at Jennings Street, from Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street on Saturday Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be activities, games, and treats for children between the ages of 4 and 13. Families are invited to come in costume. Park Slope If you’re trick-or-treating here, start early, advises Park Slope resident Audrey C. “On our block last year, the candy ran out in about 90 minutes.” Also, the Park Slope Civic Council hosts a Halloween parade from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Queuing for the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. The procession moves down Seventh avenue, starting at 14th Street, turning on Third Street, and culminating at Old Stone House. Prospect Park The Audubon Center at Prospect Park is hosting “Creepy Crawly Halloween” on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They invite children to “take a second look at the creatures that give you the creeps, you may find you like them!” Riverside Park Head to the Harvest Festival at the Riverside Church, where you’ll find free trick-or-treating from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To RSVP, and for more information, go here. Staten Island Check out the Oakwood neighborhood, in the blocks from Charleston Avenue down to P.S. 50. One resident advises there are “no hills and many generous houses.”

Kids and families are invited to Brookfield Place on Saturday Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. for the annual Halloween Bash Photo by Brookfield Place

Sunnyside Gardens The Sunnyside Post reported that 44th, 45th, 46th, and 47th streets between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue were particularly popular with trick-or-treaters. Residents go all out with decorations, and last year one homeowner set up a projector to play scary movies on his lawn and on the exterior of his home. Upper East Side East 82nd Street from Third Avenue to Lexington Avenue will be blocked off for a Halloween party. Upper West Side West 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West is known for rambunctious fun. Further uptown, West 78th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues will be open for trick-or-treating, and participating in the city’s open streets program. West 90th Street and West 95th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue are also supposed to be fun. Wall Street The Hall des Lumieres is hosting Halloween Children Craft Sessions on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come in costumes, stay to decorate a pumpkin. Guests will also be able to view the entire Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion exhibit. The event is not free; tickets start at $33 for grownups and $22.75 for kids. Washington Square Park