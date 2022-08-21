A 4-year-old boy died over the weekend after being struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said Sunday.

Bronx native Demonte McDonald, 4, was pronounced dead Saturday night after police had found that he and a 32-year-old woman he was with were struck by a 2021 Toyota RAV4 near 117-23 147th St. in South Jamaica around 6 p.m., officials said. Officers said the woman tried running after the child to stop him when he ran into the street from between two parked cars before they were both hit.

McDonald suffered "severe head trauma and internal injuries," police said, before he was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman sustained an injury to her left foot, the NYPD said.

Police said the RAV4 was being driven by a 33-year-old man, but no arrests have been announced as of Sunday.

The NYPD was investigating the collision, officials said.