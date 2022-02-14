A 35-year-old Asian woman was fatally stabbed inside of her apartment at 111 Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 called about a disturbance just before 4:30 a.m., but when officers arrived they encountered the suspect barricaded inside and could not gain access until the Emergency Service Unit arrived.

The police said that the woman was found in the bathroom with trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet released her identity. The suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, including whether the incident will be categorized as a hate crime.

The NY Post reported that surveillance footage showed the suspect "trailing" the victim and following her into the building. The building owner, who provided the footage, told them, "She got out of a cab right here and he followed her. He grabbed the front door just before it closed. He followed her all the way up, hanging back, staying one floor behind her all the way up to the sixth floor. Then, he waited until her door was just about closed and he went in.”

Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and other local officials denounced the attack.