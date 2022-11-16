A three-year-old boy found bruised and battered inside a Queens shelter Sunday night, was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved, NYPD officials said.

Shaquan Butler, 3, was unconscious inside the Pan American Hotel in Elmhurst, which doubles as a city shelter, just before 8 p.m., police said. His parents called 911 and first responders rushed to the scene, finding the boy with bruises all over his body, according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in cardiac arrest, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials. A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner didn’t return a request for further comment right away.

The boy’s parents were questioned by police, though by Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Serious violent incidents in family shelters with children have nearly quadrupled in recent years though they are still relatively rare — from less than one incident for every 3,000 residents per fiscal year, to more than once incident per 1,000 residents, according to the latest Mayor’s Management Report.

Homicides of children are also extremely rare. New York’s Office of Children and Family Services investigated fifteen cases in New York City where a child died due to alleged abuse or mistreatment last year, and sixteen deaths this year, according to state reports.

Spokespeople for the city Department of Homeless Services and the Administration for Childrens’ Services didn’t immediately return a request for comment.