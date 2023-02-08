Three people were shot at Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, and police said the shooter was still at large.

The NYPD received reports of shots fired at the school on Varet Street shortly after 2 p.m. A police spokesperson said two students and one adult were shot and are in stable condition. A male student was shot in the leg, a female student was shot in the back and the adult was also shot in the back, according to police.

The shooter fled the scene, the police spokesperson said. At least one nearby school was placed on lockdown for nearly an hour and a half.

Earlier this week, two teens were shot less than a mile away near Grand Street Campus High School.