Two people are in custody after a pack of dogs attacked three people, including a toddler, on Staten Island on Tuesday, police said.

Cops said that numerous pit bulls bit a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl in the legs, and a 2-year-old girl in the arms and torso – reportedly on York Avenue in the New Brighton section of Staten Island – around 12:45 p.m. The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police could not confirm the number of dogs involved in the attack. The New York Post reported that anywhere between eight and 10 pit bulls had run away from home before the attacks occurred.

Two people were taken into custody, according to the police, though no charges had been reported as of Tuesday evening. Though it was not clear what led to the attack, police said an investigation is still ongoing.