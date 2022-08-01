Three people were injured after an apparent explosion near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, the FDNY said Monday.

The explosion happened around 1:40 p.m. near Meridian Road and Shea Road outside of the venue in Flushing, officials said, leaving three victims suffering from major burns. Two people were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell via ambulance while a third victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the FDNY said.

Their conditions were unknown, authorities said.

A spokesman for ConEd said its members responded to the scene and shut off power to the transformers outside of the venue. The cause of the explosion was unknown, officials said Monday.

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 23,771 seats.