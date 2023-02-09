A New Jersey councilmember in the borough of Milford was shot and killed Wednesday, prosecutors in Somerset County said. His suspected killer was found dead shortly after from what authorities said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was the second homicide of a New Jersey councilmember in less than a week, though authorities have given no indication the events were connected. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office called the shooting an “isolated incident.” The incident unfolded in a PSE&G parking lot in Franklin Township. The victim, Russell Heller, worked as a senior distribution supervisor, according to PSE&G. Heller, 51, also served on the Milford Borough Council, a role he’d had for the past four years, according to borough officials. Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting victim, and found Heller suffering from a gunshot wound, the Somerset County Prosecutor's office said. He was rushed to the hospital but soon died. The prosecutor's office said investigators learned Gary Curtis, a 58-year-old former PSE&G employee from Washington Township in Warren County, had approached Heller in the parking lot and shot him outside of his vehicle. They tracked his car to a parking lot one town over from the shooting, in Bridgewater Township, the prosecutor's office said. It didn't specify how investigators identified and located Curtis.

Authorities say Gary T. Curtis, age 58, of Washington, New Jersey shot and killed Russell D. Heller. Curtis was found dead, with a gun, in a PSE&G parking lot. Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

There, local police officers found Curtis in his car, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the prosecutor's office. He died at the scene, and officials were still seeking to determine the man’s motive. The killing rattled the small community of Milford, Mayor Henry Schepens said. He said Heller was the father of a teenage daughter and was born and raised in the Hunterdon County community. Heller lived next door to his parents, both of whom had been active in local politics for decades. Schepens described the incident as an “unfathomable tragedy.” “We are just taken aback by this senseless violence,” he said. “You’re supposed to come home after work.” Sharon Lauchaire, a spokesperson for the state Attorney General’s office declined to say if their office was investigating Heller's death. Prosecutor's offices in Somerset and Middlesex counties didn’t return requests for further comment immediately. Rebecca Mazzarella, a spokesperson for PSE&G, said Heller was a senior distribution supervisor at the utility, and had worked with the company for more than a decade. “He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” she said. “This event is tragic and disturbing and we are offering support to our employees as they process this.”