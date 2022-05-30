Police remain on the lookout for apparent burglars who made off with a solid gold tabernacle worth an estimated $2 million from a Brooklyn church.
The bejeweled, 18-karat gold vessel had been built into a metal casing behind the altar of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope. That did not stop thieves believed to have burglarized the church sometime between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon; the church’s pastor discovered it missing Saturday, the Diocese of Brooklyn confirmed Sunday.
“This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound,” Father Frank Tumino, St. Augustine’s pastor, said in a statement. “To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect.”
Along with the steep monetary value, the tabernacle has spiritual value to the church. The tabernacle dated back to the late 1800s and was used to house the Holy Eucharist that is central to a Catholic mass.
According to the diocese and NYPD, the burglars caused significant damage to angel sculptures that were near the vessel. At least one was decapitated.
The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the crime to contact its Crimestoppers hotline, either on the NYPD website or by phone at 800-577-TIPS.