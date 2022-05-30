Along with the steep monetary value, the tabernacle has spiritual value to the church. The tabernacle dated back to the late 1800s and was used to house the Holy Eucharist that is central to a Catholic mass.

According to the diocese and NYPD, the burglars caused significant damage to angel sculptures that were near the vessel. At least one was decapitated.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the crime to contact its Crimestoppers hotline, either on the NYPD website or by phone at 800-577-TIPS.