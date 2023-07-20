A 26-year-old man who had violated at least two past restraining orders is accused of fatally stabbing his sister in their Manhattan apartment Wednesday, according to police.

Officers called to the apartment at NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses in East Harlem around 8 a.m. Wednesday found 20-year-old Shayla Johnson with stab wounds to her neck and chest.

She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

Her brother, Rodney Johnson, was arrested later that day at the apartment they shared. Police said he was previously arrested in September of 2019 and March of 2017, both times for violating orders of protection.

Police were unsure if those orders of protection had been filed by Shayla Johnson.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation, police said.