A 25-year-old man died Saturday while awaiting trial on Rikers Island, officials said.

Dashawn Carter was found dead inside the Anna M. Kross Center shortly after 5 p.m., according to correction officials. He is the fourth person to die while in city custody this year, and the 21st since the start of last year.

The cause of death remains uncertain, officials said. Sources told the New York Times that Carter, who was believed to be homeless, was found hanging in his cell days after returning to Rikers from a psychiatric hospital.

Records showed that Carter entered Rikers Island on May 5th. He faced burglary charges, according to jail officials.

The tragedy comes weeks after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York raised the prospect of a federal takeover of the notorious jail complex, which has fallen into a state of crisis in the last 18 months.

The most recent report issued by a federal monitor found that the jail continues to be plagued by sky-high rates of violence, self-harm, and staff absenteeism. It also accused the Adams administration of failing to cooperate with the federal monitor.

Carter’s death will be investigated by the state attorney general and the Department of Investigation.

In a statement, the Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said the death of any person in custody was a “tragic event and an impactful loss.”

“We are truly heartbroken for this person’s family and loved ones and we wish to express our deepest condolences,” he added. “As with all deaths in custody, we will work with our partner agencies on an immediate and full investigation.”