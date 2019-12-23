Susan Moses

Susan Moses turned heads. “She broke the hearts of many,” Susan’s daughter Lila Lieberman, 42, said. “When I was young and they would hit on her I would yell at them.” The 63-year-old grandmother of five was born Shoshana Lerner in 1955, in Israel. Her father was a Holocoust survivor. “He lost a lot and she was very much in touch with that part of her,” Lieberman told us. Susan met her husband during her mandatory army service in Israel. They had an army wedding, and he immigrated first, to Borough Park. Susan followed after less than a year, but struggled to feel completely at home in New York City. “She felt very lonely at times, not exactly sure where she would fit in,” Lieberman said. Months-long trips back to Israel didn’t feel quite right either. Susan and her husband got a divorce in 1992, and she eventually began dating a man named Jerry, who she lived with for 25 years up until the fatal crash on Kings Highway in Gravesend on January 26th. She also got her Certified Nursing Assistant license, and worked for several years at Coney Island Hospital. “She was in phenomenal health,” Lieberman said of her mother. “Her mode of transportation was the bike. She loved being out and exercising. It helped regroup her mind. It was just so helpful for her and she would do it in the dead of winter, even. As much as we were all worried.”

The day of the crash, Susan was returning from a manicure and pedicure, and a shopping trip to TJ Maxx. She succumbed to her injuries on February 2nd. The Uber driver who killed Susan was not charged, but his license was later revoked at a DMV hearing. “That was the only justice we had,” Lieberman said. Both Lieberman and Susan’s partner believe cyclists should be required to wear helmets, after Susan left hers at home. “There has to be some sort of re-education and bigger crackdown on people who are not driving safely,” Lieberman added. “That’s really the biggest issue.”

Chaim Joseph

“What I gleaned from all of my conversations with people who knew Chaim was that he loved his bicycle and dedicated much of his time to charitable acts and social justice activities,” said Families for Safe Streets organizer Chana Widawski. “It sounds like his acts of kindness to all living beings were inspirational to many.”

Chaim, 72, was fatally struck while biking on 8th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen just before 6:00 a.m. on February 4th. Kenneth Jackson, who was behind the wheel of an Approved Oil truck, struck Chaim while turning left onto 45th Street, according to police. Jackson left the scene, and was arrested on March 26th and charged with violating the Right of Way Law, as well as failure to exercise due care. He was arraigned in late May. Chaim’s partner did not respond to an interview request from Gothamist.

Widawski, who lives in Hell’s Kitchen, noted that Chaim’s name was printed incorrectly in the press after his death, often with his first and last name reversed. Police originally identified him as Joseph Chiam. “His actual name, Chaim, means life. And it broke my heart to see him misnamed repeatedly in the press,” Widawski said. “I ride by Chaim's white memorial bike nearly every night,” Widawski added. “Each time uttering his name out loud and thinking about a life so senselessly cut short.”