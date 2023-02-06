Two teenagers were shot in Brooklyn and were expected to survive, authorities said Monday.

Officials said the teens were shot near 200 Maujer St. in Williamsburg around 3 p.m. The male, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and the female, 17, was shot in the stomach, officials said. They were both taken to nearby Kings County Hospital Center and were listed in stable condition.

Police said the lone suspect was seen wearing black and a red jacket along with a ski mask and fled the scene soon after the shots were fired, cops said.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.