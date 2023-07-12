Four people — including two children — were shot at a park in the Bronx Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at St. James Park, according to the NYPD. Police said surveillance video showed two people wearing all black and masks pulling up to the park on an illegal scooter. The rear passenger got off the scooter and started shooting into the crowded park, hitting four people, before fleeing, police said.

“Right now we don't know who the intended target was, nor do we have a motive,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell at a press conference near the scene on Tuesday night.

The two children shot were brothers — 3 and 6 years old, and were both shot in the leg, police said. A 25-year-old man was also shot in the back, and a 23 -year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, Chell said. The victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and were expected to survive.

“As a dad and a parent in this city, I couldn't imagine this happening to my kids. Absolutely heart-wrenching and disturbing,” Chell said. “I'm glad to report though — everyone is doing well and recovering from their injuries.”

The shooting comes just days after a man on a scooter went on a shooting spree across several boroughs, killing one person.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday evening and the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.