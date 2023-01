Two Newark police officers were stabbed on Thursday after responding to a domestic violence call, the department said.

Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the suspect, a male, was taken into custody at the scene after stabbing the officers near the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. The officers were taken to University Hospital for treatment and listed as stable, the official said.

The incident was still under investigation as of Thursday evening.