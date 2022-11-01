Two police officers were shot in Newark on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple news reports and a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police reportedly arrived at a residence in the city’s South Ward and a gunman began firing at officers. One officer was hit in the leg and one in the neck, according to multiple news reports as well as the official source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

The source told Gothamist that one officer was taken to a nearby hospital via a police car and the other was transported via EMS. Both were expected to survive, the source said.

Police had sealed off a perimeter around the building, where the shooter was believed to be, and began evacuating neighbors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was reportedly assisting Newark police, the agency tweeted late Tuesday afternoon, asking the public to avoid the area around Chancellor Avenue and Velsor Place.