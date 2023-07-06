After initial searches to locate the missing individuals were unsuccessful, other teams were called from around New Jersey and New York City. The U.S. Coast Guard was also called in to assist.

“The members made an attempt to extinguish the fire, and because of the intense heat, they got pushed back out of the area where the initial fire was,” Jackson said as he fought back tears. “Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure.”

The department responded around 9:30 p.m. to a fire on the massive car carrier Grande Costa d’Avorio, which was loaded with more than 1,000 vehicles, officials said. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze was already burning a handful of cars on the 10th floor, Jackson said. It quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors.

“This was a tragedy, and my heart goes out to the family of each of these members and also the Newark fire department,” said Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson during an early morning press conference.

Two Newark firefighters died Wednesday night while fighting a blaze on a cargo ship at Port Newark, officials said.

Eventually, specialized search and rescue teams were able to find the firefighters, but it was too late.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called it a tragedy “for all firefighters who know what it means to go into a burning structure … and the danger that you're going to have to experience when you do so.”

The fire was still smoldering as of 5 a.m.

Port Newark is part of the larger Port of New York and New Jersey, the biggest marine port on the East Coast. It is run by the Port Authority, sits near Newark Airport and is one of the largest sources of imported goods in the U.S.

Jackson said that fires aboard ships are uncommon for his department and pose a unique set of challenges.

“Although this is a difficult fire, it’s a different type of fire, they’re still willing to put themselves on the line for others,” he said of his team. “This is something that I, as a chief, never want to face. But we have to be there, we have to be strong for the families at this point.”

The names of the firefighters who died have not yet been released.