Two men were shot dead by New York City police officers in separate altercations Saturday in Queens and Brooklyn, including one person who allegedly made threats against Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected officials and police officers, according to the NYPD.

The deaths were part of a violent weekend in the city, which also included the stabbing death of a 14-year-old at the 137th Street-College City train station in the middle of Saturday afternoon and a reported shootout on the Coney Island boardwalk in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the altercations occurred in relatively rapid succession.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call at the 137th Street train station in Hamilton Heights, where they found the 14-year-old male bleeding from his stomach after a fight, according to NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox. The victim, who was later identified by police as Ethan Reyes, died at 3:34 p.m., officials said. Police on Sunday also said a 15-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a Queens man called 911 twice and made threats against Hochul, other elected officials and police officers, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. After police arrived at the 116th Ave. home, Maddrey said the man “brandished a firearm” and pointed it at officers, at which point the man, and at least six officers, exchanged rounds. The man, who has not yet been identified by police, died.

Around 7:30 p.m., NYPD officers stopped a gold Nissan for traffic violations on Flatbush Avenue and Nevins Street in downtown Brooklyn, according to Maddrey. After seven or eight minutes, the officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and one fled on foot. Maddrey said a chase ensued and the man ultimately fired at police, who fired back and struck him in the chest around Rockwell Place and Lafayette Avenue. He later died.

And around 2 a.m. Sunday, five people were shot on the Coney Island boardwalk around W. 21st Street, including a 31-year-old man in critical condition, The New York Post reported.

All told, the NYPD reported seven shooting incidents with seven total victims on Friday and Saturday, which did not include the Coney Island shooting early Sunday morning.

It pushed the total number of shooting incidents in the city to 701 so far this year as of the end of Saturday, with 842 victims, according to NYPD data. That’s down from 791 incidents and 915 victims from the same point last year.

NYPD officials held a news conference late Saturday near the site of the Queens shooting.

Maddrey said the incident remains under investigation, but he confirmed at least six officers fired at the now-deceased man. He said the man, during his 911 calls, clearly identified himself and threatened to “blow the head off” of any officers who responded.

When officers arrived, Maddrey said – based on his review of body camera footage – the man cursed at the officers and did not comply with their orders to take his hands out of his pockets. The man ultimately “fired several rounds” and police, who already had their firearms drawn, fired dozens of rounds as well.

Maddrey said the total number of rounds fired remains under investigation, but he said it was “probably north of 100.”

“We get calls like this all the time, and overwhelmingly they are unfounded,” he said. “But today it wasn’t.”

The Queens and downtown Brooklyn deaths are likely to be investigated by state Attorney General Letitia James’ Office, which has the legal authority to probe cases in which a police officer kills someone.

James’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

This story was updated with additional information.