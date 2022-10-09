A shooting outside of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home in Shirley left two people injured on Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

In a statement, Zeldin said his 16-year-old daughters Mikayla and Arianna were home when they heard gunshots just after 2 p.m. and called the police. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred, and said two people were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment. No further information was given on the injured individuals and Zeldin said he did not know their identities.

Zeldin said he and his wife Diana were in the car after leaving the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park when the shooting occurred. The Republican, who will face Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in next month's election, said two individuals were shot and had been laying down underneath his front porch and the bushes in front of his porch.

"Law enforcement is currently at our house. My entire family is at home working with the investigators and providing the security footage from our home cameras," Zeldin said. "My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can.

In a statement on Twitter, Hochul said she had been briefed on the shooting.

"As we await more details, I’m relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response," she said.

The incident comes nearly three months after the Republican gubernatorial candidate was pulled to the floor when a man walked on stage and grabbed Zeldin's right arm in the middle of a speech while holding what appeared to be a cat-shaped self-defense keychain. David Jakubonis, 43, was later was charged with attempted assault in connection to the incident. He was later booked on a second-degree assault charge and released because the charges do not allow authorities to hold him on bail, officials said.