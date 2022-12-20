Two people were killed after being struck by a train on the tracks near the Sixth Avenue-14th Street station on Tuesday morning, snarling midday service. Police were called to the L train platform around 10:30 a.m., where they found a 44-year-old man and a 63-year old woman had been struck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson declined to give further specifics about what had happened at the station leading up to the incident, saying it was under investigation. Another NYPD spokesperson said no criminality was suspected, though the investigation was still in its preliminary phases. By midday, Mayor Eric Adams had arrived at the station to be briefed by officials.

Speaking to Freedom News TV and other reporters at the scene, Adams said he rushed to the station after a member of his security detail told him what was happening. “It’s all preliminary right now,” he said. “It appears as though it was not a crime, they will give a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened.” By 1:30 p.m. the MTA was still warning of “extensive delays” on L trains in both directions, though some service had resumed.