An apartment fire in the Bronx killed two people and injured two others in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, according to New York City fire and police officials.

Around 5:30 a.m., the blaze struck the second floor of a five-story apartment building at 1730 Harrison Ave in the Bronx. The FDNY deployed 60 firefighters to the scene, and the fire was under control by 6:19 a.m., officials said.

Four patients in total were taken to local hospitals St. Barnabas, Bronx Lebanon and Jacobi.

Odalys Aramboles, 20, and her father, 60-year-old Perfecto Aramboles, both died from their injuries, NYPD officials told Gothamist. Two other women in their 60s remain in critical condition.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but it may have been an electrical fire, NYPD officials said.