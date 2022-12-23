Two young children died from a fire in a Staten Island home on Friday, officials said.

Reports of a fire on the second floor of a two-family house on Van Duzer Street, in the northeastern section of the island, came before 10:30 a.m. Friday. A 5-year-old girl died in the fire, as did a 6-year-old boy, police said.

Four other children were injured in the blaze. Two boys, ages 5 and 10, are hospitalized and in critical condition.

“While the fire is still under investigation, we can certainly say this today: Our hearts are broken. The city's hearts are broken today,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh on Friday afternoon at a City Hall briefing.

The fire came amid an onslaught of severe weather conditions battering the state, including coastal flooding in Queens and on Long Island, along with rapidly plummeting temperatures that are expected to create dangerous road conditions.

A firefighter on the scene also sustained minor injuries, officials said.