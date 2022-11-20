Two armed men arrested on Saturday at Penn Station over an alleged antisemitic attack were arraigned this weekend on multiple charges – both for criminally possessing weapons, and one for terrorism-related charges. They were linked to online posts threatening an attack on a Manhattan synagogue, according to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

“A potential tragedy was averted when they were intercepted by police officers at Penn Station, given that online postings indicated an intent to use these weapons at a Manhattan synagogue,” Bragg said in a statement. “[My] office will now pursue accountability and justice in this case with the full resources of our counter-terrorism program and recently enhanced and expanded hate crimes unit.”

Following the arrests, the New York Police Department and Gov. Kathy Hochul said they were ramping up efforts to combat hate crimes throughout the city and state.

Local police department commanders have been deployed at “sensitive” areas throughout the city, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Hochul has also directed New York State police to increase surveillance and protection of communities at risk of hate crimes, adding that the move also follows a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado.

Hochul said the state police counter terrorism intelligence unit is reaching out to LGBTQ communities, synagogues, and other Jewish spaces throughout the state. The agency is in contact with the NYPD and will continue to monitor social media for potential threats.

“We are in contact with members of Jewish organizations and synagogues and others to let them know, once again, we understand the concern, the fear, hate crime is real,” she said in a speech on Sunday. “And that the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances and not just waiting to solve them in the aftermath.

Federal, state and local police collaborated to arrest the two armed men Saturday morning at Penn Station, after learning of the threat on Friday, police said. The arrest involved MTA police, state police, the NYPD, and the FBI-NYPD joint terrorism task force.

The arrested men were carrying an 8” military style knife, a Glock firearm, and high-capacity ammunition, and a 30-round magazine of ammunition, police and prosecutors said.

Matthew Mahrer, 22, and Christopher Brown, 21, were charged this weekend with criminal possession of a loaded firearm with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person, according to court documents provided by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Brown, who was found with a Swastika arm patch, was also charged with making a terroristic threat and possessing a weapon “as a crime of terrorism.” Brown told police that he operated a white supremacist Twitter group and that he owned the Twitter handle @VrilGod that posted alleged threats, the criminal complaint shows.

“It was my Twitter account,” he said in a statement to police on Saturday. “I have a sick personality. I was going to be a coward and blow my brains out with it.”

On Saturday Nov. 12, Twitter user “VrilGod” posted that “Big moves” were being made on Friday, the complaint says. Last Thursday, the user posted, “Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.” And the next day: “This time I’m really gonna do it.”

Brown was denied bail. The court set bail for Mahrer at $150,000 cash or a $300,000 bond.

Attorneys for Brown and Mahrer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.