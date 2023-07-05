Police are searching for suspects after two Brooklyn synagogues were vandalized hours apart in incidents that are being investigated as hate crimes.

Just after midnight on May 14, authorities responded to a call at the Congregation Shaarey Torah synagogue at 98 West End Ave. in Manhattan Beach, where it was reported that a man had spray painted the building. Later at 2:45 a.m., police were back at the same intersection where it was reported that a man had spray painted Temple Beth El-Manhattan Beach across the street.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man in a black hoodie and gray pants spray painting the side of a building. What he spray paints onto the wall is not visible in the video. Police also released a photo of another individual wearing all black who they also believe to be involved in the acts of vandalism.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task force is investigating the vandalisms.

There were 235 hate crimes reported this year through July 2, down 33% from last year when there were 351 in the same period, NYPD statistics showed.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.