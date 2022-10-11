A 19-year-old city Department of Education employee was shot in the head near a southern Brooklyn school on Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in front of 5002 Avenue M near P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said. Officers encountered the 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head before bringing him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, cops said.

The victim worked at the school as a teacher’s assistant, the New York Daily News reported, and was leaving the school and heading to a deli when he was hit by at least three of four shots fired. The News also reported that police believed he was the intended target of the shooting.

Schools Chancellor David C. Banks confirmed the shooting with a tweet on Tuesday.

"I am absolutely heartbroken and outraged that one of our dedicated employees was senselessly made victim to random gun violence in southern Brooklyn this afternoon," Banks said. "Our educators, our students, and our families deserve better than living with the threat of gun violence."

The chancellor said he was in contact with the NYPD as well as the staff at P.S. 203 to increase security around the school and would be coordinating counseling services for students who need it.

There have been no arrests and an investigation was ongoing, the NYPD said.