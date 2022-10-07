Nineteen New York restaurants snagged new Michelin stars in this year's guide according to the company’s annual New York guide released Thursday. Another 18 restaurants were awarded “Bib Gourmands,” a designation for noteworthy, affordable eats.

Dirt Candy, the Lower East Side vegetarian restaurant from Canadian chef Amanda Cohen won its first Michelin star.

Other new Michelin stars went to Italian eatery Al Coro in Chelsea, Korean-Chinese Joomak Banjum in Koreatown, and Japanese sushi spot icca in Tribeca. Storied Williamsburg steakhouse Peter Luger was bumped off the list.

Five New York City restaurants maintained their three-star ratings: Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Masa, and Per Se. All told, 73 restaurants in New York City were awarded Michelin stars this year.

In the Bib Gourmand category, which honors more affordable restaurants where three-course meals can be found for around $40, 18 New York eateries joined the list – which now features 125 restaurants across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Westchester.

New additions to the Bib Gourmand category include Antoya in Koreatown, Szechuan Gourmet in Midtown, Middle Eastern fare at Sami & Susu on the Lower East Side, Sobre Masa in Bushwick, Isaan Thai cuisine at Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst, and Jiang Nan in Flushing.

Since 1926, anonymous Michelin inspectors have slipped into restaurants across the globe, sampling the finest cuisines.

Eleven New York City restaurants were stripped of their stars this year, leaving them out of the guide entirely, including Carbone, Wallsé, Meadowsweet, and Marea, among others the New York Times reported.

You can find the full list of new honorees here.