An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a D train as it entered the busy Atlantic Ave/Barclays Center terminal late Thursday night, police said.
According to the NYPD, two men were involved in an argument which ended in the 18-year-old being stabbed in the abdomen, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The attacker ran to the street and the victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
Officials said no weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made as of Friday morning. The identity of the victim was being withheld while police notified family members.
Train service has seen some disruptions from the investigation. Northbound D, N and R trains are skipping the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, according to an update on the MTA’s website shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.
Northbound R trains are running express between 36th St and DeKalb Avenue, while northbound D and N trains are skipping all stops in Brooklyn after 36th Street.
Spokespeople for the MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.