An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a D train as it entered the busy Atlantic Ave/Barclays Center terminal late Thursday night, police said.

According to the NYPD, two men were involved in an argument which ended in the 18-year-old being stabbed in the abdomen, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The attacker ran to the street and the victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officials said no weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made as of Friday morning. The identity of the victim was being withheld while police notified family members.