The details of a video posted on Thursday night show a police cruiser driving on a pedestrian sidewalk and inching closer to the moped before the driver crashed into a metal guardrail. The footage shows the driver running away after the crash, then being tackled to the ground by police officers.

A 17-year-old driver who was fleeing from an NYPD vehicle on a moped crashed on a promenade near Bay Ridge on Wednesday, according to video footage and a police spokesperson.

The NYPD said the driver of the moped failed to stop when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and fled the scene.

The incident comes weeks after another police vehicle was caught on camera swerving toward another moped driver, though that driver appeared to get away. The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board opened an investigation into that incident. The CCRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest incident.

Police said the driver from Wednesday was taken into custody and is awaiting charges. They added that the incident is under internal review.