The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the killing of a yellow cab driver in Queens.

Kutin Gyimah of the Bronx was found unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning when five passengers riding in his taxi cab tried to flee the vehicle without paying near the corner of Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Rockaways, the NYPD said over the weekend. Gyimah, 52, had chased after the suspects before one of them struck him, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head and fell unconscious, police said.

Responding officers found the man lying on the road with trauma to the back of his head. He was taken to Saint John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said, leaving behind a wife and four young children.

Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said the group was offering $15,000 to anyone who helps police arrest the suspects. He also said they would be covering all of the victim's funeral expenses along with the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management, where Gyimah worked.

“Today is a very sad day for our industry, our city, the wife and family of Kutin Gyimah," he said in a statement. "This is a poor hardworking man. How can you leave your home and not return? This is outrageous. We are angry. We are in disbelief. We want justice for Mr Gyimah."

Mateo said he had spoken with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who assured him that the NYPD would find the suspects.

"Kutin Gyimah was the victim of a senseless attack this morning in Queens near Beach 54th St. and Arverne Blvd.," Sewell posted on Twitter on Saturday. "As his loved ones mourn, Kutin is in the thoughts of the NYPD detectives who are working hard to apprehend those responsible."

City Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, who represents the Rockaways community where Gyimah was found, referred to the victim as a keystone in the Bronx's Ghanaian community.

"[Gyimah] was committed to serving all New Yorkers, especially Rockaway residents, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," the councilwoman said. "Kutin Gyimah's death is a loss for all New Yorkers and we must get justice for his family."

A GoFundMe page was launched in the aftermath of the driver's death to help cover funeral costs, Mateo said, and had raised more than $58,000 as of Sunday evening.

An investigation was still ongoing on Sunday evening, the NYPD said.