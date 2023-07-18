A 15-year-old Brooklyn boy died Tuesday morning after he was shot in the back Monday afternoon, according to police.

Foridun Maulonou was walking from school on 20th Avenue in Bensonhurst around 1 p.m. Monday when a suspect approached and opened fire, police said.

He was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, and was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Police are not yet sure what motivated the shooting, and have made no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Maulonou is the 19th teenager in New York City to die because of gun violence this year, according to data from the NYPD. Department officials have said that the number of shootings among teens, while lower than last year, is still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

A new study on gun violence in Brooklyn from the Center for Justice Innovation revealed that young people carry guns for a variety of complex reasons, but only a small percentage of them intend to shoot someone.

A popular reason teens cited for carrying a gun was a fear of being shot.

Bensonhurst is historically not a hotspot for gun violence. This is the first fatal shooting reported there this year, according to data from the police department.