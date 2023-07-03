A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Rockaways Sunday, according to police.

Officials responded to a 911 call near Beach 76th Street right before 6 p.m., and videos shared to the Citizen App show ambulances at the scene. Emergency Medical Services tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital a short time later.

Police have not yet released his name.

According to a statement from the Parks Department, lifeguards had closed the beach around 5 p.m. due to thunder and lightning. At about 5:45, Parks Enforcement Patrol was alerted that the 14-year-old was missing and last seen in the water near Beach 75th Street.

Lifeguards were able to locate him, according to the Parks Department, and brought him to shore, where first responders took over.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 6:30.

“Our hearts go out to the young man’s family and friends following today’s tragedy,” Parks Department spokesperson Chris Clark said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

City lifeguards normally don’t leave their posts until 6 p.m.

This story has been updated with comment from the Parks Department.