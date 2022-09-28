Fourteen correction officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey have been indicted on charges they forcibly removed several inmates from cells last year, attacked them — punching one nearly 30 times — and then tried to cover it up.

A state grand jury Tuesday handed up the indictments on charges of conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault.

State officials said the attack happened in January 2021, when officers used excessive force to remove prisoners from their cells in a process called extraction that is only supposed to be used if inmates refuse orders to leave their cells on their own or pose a danger to themselves or others. State officials said the tensions at the prison were high following incidents of inmates squirting officers with unknown liquids.

The incident occurred at the prison’s “restorative housing unit,” where prisoners are placed due to disciplinary reasons. Officers wore riot gear, carried shields, and deployed pepper spray to remove 22 prisoners from their cells, a state report on the incident found.

Two prisoners were severely injured, including one who was covered in blood and had her right eye swollen shut from the beatings. Another was punched nearly 30 times in the head and neck, and even though she didn’t resist or provoke the officers, authorities said.

The state attorney general’s office released footage from the incident in July of last year.

The indictment says officers conducted the extractions “with the purpose of punishing, intimidating, or terrorizing one or more inmates.” Investigators said those involved also failed to report the incident and submitted false information on what happened.

Sharon Bittner Kean — who represents corrections officer Tara Wallace, 37, of Somerset — said in an email that Wallace is “a dedicated civil servant and she intends to fully and vigorously contest the state's allegations.

The following other officers were also indicted. Their defense attorneys have not yet responded to requests for comment on Wednesday morning.

Sean St. Paul, 56, of Newark

Ryan Valentin, 44, of Bloomfield

Eddie Molina, 44, of East Brunswick

Amir E. Bethea, 37, of Springfield

Andraia Bridges, 45, of North Plainfield

Anthony J. Valvano, 40, of Bound Brook

Brandon Burgos, 22, of Roseland

Luis A. Garcia, 25, of Nutley

Courey James, 33, of East Piscataway

Jose Irizarry, 38, of Paterson

Desiree Lewis, 33, of Elizabeth

Gustavo Sarmiento, 29, of Maywood

Marika Sprow, 33, of West Orange

Details of the attack were first published by NJ.com and ultimately led to the resignation of the Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks.

Gov. Phil Murphy also announced his intentions to close the women’s prison last summer, but his administration has not set a clear timeline of when the Hunterdon County prison will shutter and when the prisoners will be transferred elsewhere.

Abuses at the state’s only women’s prison have been well documented for years. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice investigated found prisoners’ constitutional rights were violated because they were not protected from physical and sexual abuse by prison staff.

The prison remains under federal oversight.