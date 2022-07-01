A fire that ensnared multiple buildings in Williamsburg early Friday caused seven people to be hospitalized and damaged apartments along with some popular local businesses.

No deaths have been reported, but a total of 14 people received medical treatment off and on the scene, according to fire department officials. Seven firefighters were taken to hospitals in the area, officials said.

Union Pool was directly affected by the fire according to its owners.

“We will be closed for the next few days as we assess the damage,” the well-known bar and music venue said in an Instagram post.

Fire department officials would not confirm which businesses were affected, but said that both 484 and 482 Union Avenue were directly affected by the fire. The building housing Chimu, a neighborhood favorite, was also shown to be damaged in photos on social media.