Another festival-rich fall weekend! Once again, there’s almost too much on tap in New York City. From a masterful new show on Broadway to the family-friendly Harlem Harvest Fest, there’s an event or activity for every kind of art and culture lover. Oh, and did we mention the weather? It’s looking sunny and crisp with temperatures in the 50s and 60s – a great moment to enjoy the urban forest celebrations happening across the boroughs on Saturday. Here are some ideas to help you plan a fun weekend, indoors and out. Good luck choosing!

Check out the Grand reopening of the New York Hall of Science

The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this weekend after sections of the museum were flooded and destroyed by Hurricane Ida last year. As such, the Hall of Science will feature a series of new exhibits – including one about powering the city and another about human potential – plus 3-D screenings of "Wings Over Water" and "Dinosaurs of Antarctica." It officially reopens Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. General admission, which does not include 3-D movies, is $16 for adults and $13 for children and senior citizens. You can learn more and book your ticket here.

The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this weekend with two new exhibits – including one about powering the city and another about human potential. Photo by The New York Hall of Science

Take in some Broadway hits – in Staten Island

Current cast members from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Chicago," and "Kinky Boots" will perform hits from their shows at Minthorne Street between Victory Boulevard and Bay Street. It’s all part of a city-sponsored series called “Broadway in the Boros,” and this is the last one. The show goes on rain or shine, Friday, Oct. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. Learn more here.

Hear the New York Philharmonic put its renovated hall to the test

The New York Philharmonic is giving its extensively renovated hall a proper workout with its season-opening program. Music director Jaap van Zweden conducts “Oyá,” a new composition the Brazilian-American composer Marcos Balter wrote not just for the musicians, but also for the hall itself, including its improved acoustics and more versatile lighting. Also on the bill is “Stride” by Tania León, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and premiered just before the pandemic shutdown in 2020 – it went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for music in 2021. The program repeats Oct. 15 and 18, at David Geffen Hall. You can learn more here.

Discover the new "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway

WNYC’s culture and arts editor Steve Smith says "Death of a Salesman" is a new Broadway production to put at the top of your list. It’s helmed by director Miranda Cromwell, and based on a hugely acclaimed staging she and Marianne Elliott presented three years ago in London, in which the struggles of the Loman family are intensified by casting them as a Black family working within an otherwise white world. Smith says that leading man Wendell Pierce – known for his performances in "The Wire" and "Treme" – is huge, overwhelming, and sympathetic in his role as Willy Loman; and that Sharon D. Clarke, who portrays Linda Loman, delivers a masterful performance. The show runs through Jan. 15 at the Hudson Theater, and you can learn more here. Tickets for a weekend matinee start at $70.

The Harlem Harvest Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in central Harlem. Photo by Courtesy Harlem Harvest Festival

Head to the Harlem Harvest Festival

The Harlem Harvest Festival is on this weekend with free events for people of all ages. Kids can look forward to face painting, pumpkin carving, and jump rope from Double Dutch Dreamz. There will be live musical performances from DJ Stormin' Norman of Sundae Sermon and La Orquesta Majica Latina Salsa Band. The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in central Harlem, at St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets. You can find more information here.

Get curious about a hugely influential composer

Celebrate spooky season in Queens

The King Manor Museum in Queens invites families and kids of all ages to join them in discussing “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. Bonus: you can make paper pumpkin masks to take home. You don’t need to have read the book to enjoy the event or the craft activities – the afternoon is designed for all ages and abilities, says Kelsey Brown, the executive director of King Manor Museum. She also recommends you call in advance to be sure there’s still space. The event starts Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free, and guests are encouraged to register here.

The Gowanus Arts Festival kicks off this weekend with more than 250 local artists at various locations across the neighborhood. Photo by Arts Gowanus

Get lost in the Gowanus art scene

Organizers want you to know: “There are no rules for Gowanus Open Studios. Artists open their doors, you come in. That’s it.” Come to see art, buy it, or just walk around Gowanus. Again: no rules! With more than 250 local artists at various locations across the neighborhood, there’s a lot to take in this year. One highlight is the community mural featuring local artists, at Gowanus Dredgers Boathouse. Gowanus Open Studios takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. You can plan your route and learn more here.

Take a tango lesson

Get to know your abrazo from your barrida! People of all ages and abilities are invited to a free tango class at the Hugh, a new food hall in Midtown. The 30-minute class will be taught by a professional dance teacher, and then the space will open up for a tango dance party until 6 p.m. The event is free, with a $15 suggested donation. It starts Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Appreciate the connection between plants and liberation in Long Island City

MoMA PS1 is hosting “movement sessions led by NYC creatives” as part of their On&On series. This Saturday, multidisciplinary artist Jackie Summell leads a walk through Long Island City. Summell describes her work as “anchored at the intersection of activism, education, mindfulness practices, and art.” Participants in this experience will learn the connection between plants and freedom, and how plants can teach us patience and nurture communal values. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. It’s free, and registration is encouraged.

Learn about the history and science of HIV

Adam Castillejo, otherwise known as the London Patient, is the second person ever to be cured of HIV. Castillejo only revealed his identity a few years ago, telling the New York Times he wanted to be an “ambassador of hope.” He’ll be part of a free talk at amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS research, in conversation with Rowena Johnston, the organization’s vice president and director of research. The conversation will take place at Deutsche Bank Center, located at 1 Columbus Circle. It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free, and you can RSVP here.

Enjoy the city’s trees and forests – across the boroughs

Did you know that Saturday, Oct. 15 is “City of Forest Day”? A group of nonprofits, including the city’s parks department, have teamed up to celebrate and honor the urban forest. To mark the day, there are nature-themed events and activities in every borough. Enjoy a scavenger hunt in Crotona Park to identify all 28 species of trees. Or slow down and relax with a meditation hike in Prospect Park. Take care of trees in the Lower East Side or in Seton Falls – and that’s just for starters. You can find more information about events happening all over town here.

Boo at the Bronx Zoo