An 11-month old girl who was sitting in a car with her mother was shot in the face on Wednesday evening after being caught in the crossfire of a chase between two men in the Bronx, police said.

The baby is currently in critical but stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, authorities said at a briefing steps from where the shooting occurred. The mother had been sitting in a car parked at East 198th Street near Grand Concourse and Valentine Avenue when a gun was fired by a man running after another individual nearby. The bullet, one of two that was fired, struck her daughter’s cheek at around 6:48 p.m., police said. The father was in the grocery store at the time. The baby was initially taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator.

The two men involved have not been apprehended, police said. An investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting comes after a series of recent violent events that have tested Mayor Eric Adams’s promise to bring down crime and shootings. Although there have been signs that shootings were abating in some parts of the city, the Bronx has continued to see violent crime soar.

So far this year, the Bronx had 18 shooting incidents, the most of any borough.