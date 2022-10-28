Would you like to do something this weekend that doesn’t involve the combination of sugar, pumpkins, and screaming? (And if you do, no judgment: check out our trick-or-treating guide.) But if you’re looking for other ways to tap into the city’s culture this weekend and beyond, look no further. To give you some highlights: Lincoln Center has a stunning lineup of live music, workshops, and an acrobatics show – and it’s all free as part of its Open House Weekend. Film festivals will kick off across the boroughs, and fall foliage season is starting in the city. (Who says you need to go upstate?) The weather’s still supposed to be sunny, but temperatures are dropping and likely to hover in the 50s for most of the weekend. Grab your sweater and get going. Honor Día de Los Muertos El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem has a full lineup of free events on Saturday, Oct. 29 to mark Día De Los Muertos, which it describes as “México’s beloved 3,000-year-old tradition commemorating loved ones who have passed away.” The day begins with a procession around the neighborhood with Indigenous dance group Atl Tlachinolli. There will be live music performances, workshops to make traditional garlands and festive crowns, face painting, and storytelling sessions for children. Events take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m and you can learn more here.

You can enjoy a free acrobatic show, musical performances and more this weekend at Lincoln Center's Open House. Photo by BANDALOOP / Basil Tsimoyianis

Watch acrobats rappel down the face of David Geffen Hall This weekend, Lincoln Center welcomes visitors for a two-day open house boasting a dizzying array of artistic talent. Musical acts include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Justin Vivian Bond, Grand Wizzard Theodore, the Juilliard Symphony Orchestra, and dozens more – even Kermit the Frog, appearing with Canada’s participatory Choir!Choir!Choir! Hands-on workshops include a puppetry session with Basil Twist, and the aerial company Bandaloop will dance across the facade of David Geffen Hall. Best of all: it’s free! It happens on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m. both days. You can learn more and see the lineup here.

Meret Oppenheim, "Object" (1936) Photo by Courtesy Museum of Modern Art

See a comedy about having no friends when you turn 30 “I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don’t have any friends.” That’s how Astoria-based comic Gabe Mollica begins his off-Broadway show, “Solo.” It’s billed as a comedy about “your best friend and girlfriend leaving you for each other.” Mollica has performed “Solo” at theaters across the globe, including a recent run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe; a review in the Scotsman called the performance “extraordinary.” It runs for eight nights at the Soho Playhouse, and comedian Chris Gethard is slated to be a special guest on opening night, Wednesday Nov. 2. Performances are at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $31. Discover the artist behind one of the world’s most famous works Even if you don’t recognize the name Meret Oppenheim, you're probably familiar with the Swiss artist’s best-known work: “Object,” a modest cup, saucer, and teaspoon wrapped in gazelle fur, resulting in a Surrealist icon. Beyond her signature work, she was one of the most accomplished artists working in Surrealism, a style dominated by brash men, and “Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition,” a thorough new career retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, showcases her range with a collection of nearly 200 objects. It’s on through March 4 and you can learn more here.

From comic books to Compost Pa-Looza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty

Enjoy fall foliage – without leaving NYC You don’t have to rent a car, take a train, or head upstate to see fall foliage. The city’s trees actually keep their colors longer, typically peaking in the next two weeks. But maple, sweetgum, and black gum trees are due to change right around now. And if you have no idea how to identify those species, you’re in luck: the parks department recently unveiled its leaf-peeping guide to help folks spot the prominent trees around the city. (And if you do want to head out of town, here’s your guide to fall foliage.) Listen to a rising jazz star “Sweet Tooth,” released today by bassist, composer, and bandleader Mali Obomsawin, isn’t your typical debut by a promising jazz up-and-comer. Her album is filled with catchy tunes, rich harmonies, and vibrant improvisations, played by a band in which women musicians are uncommonly well-represented. But Obomsawin, a member of the New England-based Wabanaki Confederation, weaves elements of legend, lore, and contemporary issues into the half-dozen tracks of her album, which she’ll celebrate with a record-release concert at the Jazz Gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20. Learn more at the Jazz Gallery.

Go to the Get Wet Comedy Variety Show Organizers invite you to “come as you are and leave dripping with laughter.” Featuring “comedy, burlesque, and queer excellence,” the variety show takes place Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m., at Young Ethel’s in Park Slope. It'll be hosted by comedian Catherine McCafferty, who “prides herself on throwing a show filled with queers and over flowing with alcohol.” This month’s lineup includes Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Ike Ufomadu and comedy duo Emily Evans and Gara Lonning of the sketch show One Million Girls. Audiences are encouraged to “please give what you can!” Run! Walk! Wag! In Tribeca Dogs and their “pet parents” are invited to run or walk together in the first-ever “Big Yapple 3K.” It kicks off Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Tribeca on Pier 25. A dog trainer will be available at the event offering training tips for pups. Registration is $30 and proceeds benefit Dogs Trust USA, a nonprofit organization that provides training and support to animal shelters and dog adopters. You can learn more and sign up here. Check out the 15th Annual Bushwick Film Festival The festival features over 100 independent films from Brooklyn and around the world, including full-length features, shorts, and documentaries. This year, you can “beam into the metaverse” with “whimsical avatars and nearly endless NFT and digital media content.” Plus you can check out live screenings, panels, and special events. It starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 and runs through Monday, Nov. 7. You can learn more here.

"Titi Remembers" by Alexandria Nazar is among the artworks at the Arsenal Gallery's exhibit "Las Flores de Mi Pais." Photo by Malcolm Pinckney