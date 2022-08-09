Newark city workers were going door-to-door with water Tuesday morning after more than 100,000 people were affected by a 72-inch water main break that compromised service in the city as well as nearby Bloomfield and Belleville.

Officials said most of the affected area was experiencing low water pressure but most residents still had water. They estimated the water main break would be repaired by the end of the day.

Kareem Adeem, director of Newark's water and service department, told Gothamist that by late morning, officials had isolated and closed off most of the valves in the area of the break at Branch Brook Park, which sent water gushing through the park and flooded nearby streets for hours. NBC reported at least one car had been swallowed up by a sinkhole.

Anthony Iacono, Belleville’s township manager, said a car was swallowed up when the 140-year-old pipe ruptured and the street caved in around 6:30 a.m.

“It literally absorbed the entire vehicle,” he said, but added the woman driving the car was able to escape the car before it sunk.

Officials in all the affected communities were urging residents to boil water until further notice.

In Newark, the North, West, South and Central Wards had all been affected. The Newark Board of Education canceled all summer school programs.

Belleville's fire department was pumping water to Clara Maass Medical Center, and officials were working to divert water to the township, officials there said. Iacono said that township was not distributing water to residents.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center temporarily suspended visitation. The hospital otherwise remained open with partial impacts to some operations, it said via twitter. Surgical procedures have been canceled or postponed and some outpatient services were canceled.

A spokesman for University Hospital, the region's only designated Level 1 trauma center, said the hospital had implemented emergency conservation of water. It was providing bottled water for patients and limiting visitors. All clinic visits and elective procedures had been cancelled "for the time being," and the spokesman said members of the public should refrain from coming for non-emergency purposes until the water situation was resolved.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham posted video from the scene of the break to his Facebook page: